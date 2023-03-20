Georgia's Agriculture Awareness Week underway at GTB Farms

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Chilly weather did not have much of an impact on GTB Farms in Valdosta, Georgia Sunday as Agriculture Awareness Week and spring both start Monday.

Owners say they were set back by the rain Saturday and some cold in December, but their crops are doing well right now.

Agriculture is Georgia's largest industry and to celebrate, the week will highlight farmers, communities, and more.

ABC 27 spoke with visitors who were strawberry picking about their experience.

"We like to do a date once a month and we try to come up with little cute activities and we drove by last week actually and saw that they were open and running and got really excited so we made sure to be here [Sunday]," Talia Hansen said.

"I think it's pretty cool. It's really affordable too for a gallon of strawberries for $15 is a pretty good price," Dakota Carbah said.

A proclamation was scheduled to occurr in Lowndes county at 8:30 a.m. to start the week.

That will be at Fifth Day Farms located on Clyattville Nankin Road.