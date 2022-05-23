Georgia holds primary election day Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday is primary election day in Georgia.

Incumbent, Governor Brian Kemp and David Perdue are the republican front-runners.

Democrat Stacey Abrams runs unopposed.

For all voters who haven't already cast votes and plan to head to the polls tomorrow, here are a few things to keep in mind:

All election day voters must visit their assigned precinct.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To do so, you'll need to present a government issued photo I.D.

Those include county ID cards, a Georgia drivers license, even if it's expired, a student ID, military ID, or passport.

You do have to be pre-registered to vote as same-day registration is not allowed.

As long as you are in line by 7pm, you will be allowed to vote.

To find your precinct, click here.