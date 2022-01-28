Georgia Department of Transportation to close road in Berrien County on Monday

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that a road in Berrien County will be closed Monday, Jan. 31.

U.S. 129/State Route (SR) 37/SR 11 is scheduled to close Monday at the railroad crossing east of Patten Avenue in Ray City.

The crossing may remain closed for three days.

The closure is for track maintenance that originally was scheduled for the first week of January.

The news release adds local traffic will be able to access areas on either side of the crossing.

Heavy traffic such as tractor-trailer trucks will be detoured onto the SR 122 Connector, SR 122 and SR 125.