GSP searching for vehicles involved in Thomasville fatal hit-and-run incident

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) released more details Wednesday in regards to a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place in Thomasville.

According to GDPS, Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is actively searching for two vehicles that hit 49-year-old Marvin Graham on Saturday in Thomasville, leaving him dead.

GDPS says around 9:30 p.m. on June 24, Thomas County 911 received a call about a pedestrian lying in the roadway, causing troopers from Post 12, Thomasville and SCRT to respond.

While investigating the scene, evidence was found from a vehicle. GDPS says the evidence indicated that Graham was hit in the northbound lanes of Georgia 35 (US 319) near Durden Road.

After being hit by one vehicle in the northbound lanes, Graham was then hit by a dark-colored Dodge pickup with a ranch hand on the front while lying in the southbound lanes, according to GDPS.

Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Cope of Georgia State Patrol's SCRT at 229-931-7000.

