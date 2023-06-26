Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office, GSP ask for community's help in fatal hit-and-run incident

Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol are asking for the community's help in solving a hit-and-run incident that left one man dead Saturday night in Thomasville.

Around 9:39 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office and GSP troopers responded to a possible hit-and-run incident. According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 319 North and Duren Drive.

Deputies, who responded to the scene, found Marvin Sylvester Graham laying in the roadway due to being hit by an unknown vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says they and GSP extend their condolences to the family of Graham.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are advised to contact GSP at 229-227-2490 or the Thomas County Sheriff's Office at 229-225-3300.