Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Three Homerville residents detained for alleged unlicensed gaming operation

Three women were detained by law enforcement officials for operating an unlicensed gaming operation.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55 were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS, a Felony, Commercial Gambling, a Felony, and Keeping a Gambling Place, a Misdemeanor.

The report notes that Marshall faces additional charges related to a firearm and possession with intent to distribute.

The GBI announced the arrests Saturday.

According to the GBI, it engaged in a lengthy investigation and agents discovered an unlicensed business operating coin operated amusement machines where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits.

Law enforcement executed search warrants at an an unlicensed establishment located at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville along with a residence.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says coin operated amusement machines must be licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits are only redeemed for lottery tickets and or store merchandise.

The GBI's Commercial Gambling Unit was assisted by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol along with the Georgia Lottery Corporation in executing the searches at the locations.