Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Second arrest made in 2020 murder of teenager in Quitman

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that a second arrest was made in a murder that occurred in August 2020.

The GBI said on May 22, 2023 that 24-year-old Quadarious M. Byrdsong was arrested in Lowndes County on outstanding warrants from Brooks County in relation to the Aug. 2020 murder of Cenquaz Perry.

Byrdsong was wanted by law enforcement officials in Brooks County for several months and was transferred to the Brooks County jail.

GBI said Byrdsong is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and four counts of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

On Feb. 28, 2023 the GBI said 22-year-old JayKeith J. Davis of Quitman was charged with murder in connection to the murder of Perry and four counts of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

Davis was already in the Brooks County jail on other charges unrelated to the Perry death.

Perry, age 17, was killed by gunfire while he slept in his residence. The GBI said gunfire came from the outside of an apartment complex where Perry lived on Barwick Road on Aug. 28, 2020.

Perry was a member of the Brooks County High School football team at the time of his death.

The GBI, which has assisted the Quitman Police Department in the investigation since 2020, said the investigation continues regarding the incident and requests anyone with information related to the death of Perry to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-225-4090 or the Quitman Police Department at 229-263-7556.