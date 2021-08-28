Family seeks answers after teen's shooting goes one year unsolved

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — It's been nearly a year since Brooks County High School football player Cenquez Perry's shooting death, but his family is still left with no answers from police.

The 17-year-old Brooks County High School football player died after being shot several times through the outside walls of the Barwick Road Apartment Complex.

His mother, Simone Singletary, said it's been more than six months since she's heard from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with any new information on the case, and that she wants answers.

"It makes me feel angry because that was my child, and it's like they don't care, or it's not important enough for them to try to solve it," Singletary said.

GBI confirmed that the case is still active. They ask anyone with information to contact them, Quitman Police, or Brooks County 911.

Family, friends, and community members will remember Perry in a celebration of life Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Boss Palace.