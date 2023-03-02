Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces arrest in relation to homicide in Grady County

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a woman was arrested in connection to a murder in Grady County.

The GBI said 23-year-old Morgan McRae was arrested Wednesday at a relative’s home in Ochlocknee by Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and transported to the Grady County jail.

Law enforcement officials obtained arrest warrants for McRae for murder and aggravated assault in the January death of William Jonas Johns in Grady County.

Ashton Taylor Martin was arrested in January and charged with murder in relation to the case.

The GBI noted agents and the investigators in Grady County continued their investigation after arresting Martin, which led to the arrest of McRae.

When completed, the GBI said the district attorney's office will review the case.

The GBI said anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the GBI Thomasville Office by calling 229-225-4090, submit anonymous information by calling 800-597-8477, online at gbi.georgia.gov or with the See Something, Send Something mobile app.