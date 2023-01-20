Georgia Bureau of Investigation: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.

According to the GBI, 20-year-old Ashton Taylor Martin was detained and is facing aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon offenses, while 22-year-old Morgan Brenne McRae was detained and charged with concealing the death of another.

Both are in the Grady County jail.

The GBI said on Wednesday, it was requested to investigate the murder of 39-year-old William Jonas Johns.

Johns' body was found near the intersection of Midway Road and Nicholas Lane in Grady County.

The GBI was joined by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Law enforcement officials were able to determine that two people were present when Johns died.

When the two people were located, the GBI said the two people attempted to flee in a vehicle and a chase ensued.

The alleged suspects' vehicle crashed in a ditch in Thomas County. The individuals in the vehicle were identified as Martin and MCrae; both of Ochlocknee.

The GBI said anyone with information related to the incident to contact its Thomasville office at 229-225-4090, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 229-377-5200 or submit information anonymously online at GBI.georgia.gov, download the See Something, Say Something mobile app or by calling 800-597-8477.