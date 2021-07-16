Generations Church helps Stuff the Bus for Leon County Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Generations Church is helping Leon County Schools get ready for fall classes.

You can drop by their location at the corner of West Tennessee Street and Blountstown Highway to donate classroom supplies like pens, pencils, paper and the like.

Childrens' Pastor Bo Walker said they raised around $2,000 worth of goods last year and hopes that the community will pitch in, even more, this year to help teachers in the wake of COVID.

"I think it's so important that we provide teachers especially with the things they need to keep kids safe and healthy in their classrooms. So, I know the schools always ask for hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes, but I think even more so now than ever those things are really important just to be as safe as we can," said children's pastor Bo Walker.

You can connect with them Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They're also available during service starting Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.