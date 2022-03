(WTXL) — A car left Old Bainbridge Road and went into the river near the Gadsden-Leon County Line Saturday afternoon, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

GCSO confirmed to ABC 27 that the car left the road and went into the Ochlocknee River.

Specifics are not available as to what happened, but officials said they working to get the car out now.

On Thursday, a separate incident involving a head-on crash between two cars temporarily shut down the area around the bridge.