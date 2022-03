LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Old Bainbridge Road at the Gadsden County line is temporarily closed in both directions due to a traffic crash, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

An LCSO spokesperson said that the incident involved a head-on collision between two cars and at least three people were involved. One person was life-flighted to the hospital as well.

Traffic is being re-routed to Orchard Pond Parkway, LCSO added.