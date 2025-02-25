GBI: Two arrested in Remerton murder

REMERTON, Ga. (WTXL) — Two men, who are already in custody on unrelated charges, are now charged with a woman's 2023 murder in Remerton, Georgia.

Brianna Long and another employee were working at The Pier Bar on the morning of October 29, 2023 when they were both shot. Long died and the male victim recovered from his injuries.

Twenty-three-year-old Tsion Clayton and 21-year-old Kimone Green are from Lowndes County. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents believe the men were in Remerton looking for a person related to an ongoing gang dispute. More charges are expected.