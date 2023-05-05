GBI releases more details regarding Moultrie shooting incidents

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released more details regarding two shootings that left four people dead in Moultrie Thursday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson requested assistance from the GBI after a woman and a man were found dead at a McDonald's restaurant, located at 506 1st Avenue SE in Moultrie.

According to the GBI, as agents headed to the scene, Chief Ladson called back and said his officers had responded to a home in the 1100 block of 6th St. SW where a woman was found shot. She was then taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Chief Ladson called a third time, reporting that an additional woman was found dead next door at another home.

The GBI reports that at that point, deaths at three separate scenes were now being investigated.

Regarding the woman and man that were found dead at McDonald's, the GBI says after reviewing the surveillance footage, agents saw that a 26-year-old male arrived at the restaurant and got his manager to come to the door before shooting and killing her.

He then entered the restaurant and shot himself.

According to the GBI, the two other female victims in separate homes were relatives of the 26-year-old male suspected shooter.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or by clicking here.