Two shootings leave four dead in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, GA (WTXL) — The Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock confirmed four people were shot and killed in Moultrie Thursday morning.

Investigators said a man killed his mother and grandmother at their homes next to each other on 6th street. Following the shooting, they said the same person came into the McDonalds on 1st Ave, shot and killed the assistant manager and then killed himself.

Workers at businesses in the area that said people were running from the scene at the McDonalds this morning and into some of their businesses.

This town is small, with only 15,000 people. For many, it is truly a shock that something like this would happen in their community.

The coroner said more details will be released once all next of kin are notified.