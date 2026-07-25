GBI Investigates officer-involved shooting in Brooks County, GA

QUITMAN, GA (WTXL) — GBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night in Quitman, GA.

According to agents, Mark Alderman, age 58, of Quitman, was shot and killed in the incident. No deputies or troopers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 7:56 p.m., the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home located in the 300 block of Redwood Lane in Quitman, GA.

The caller reported there was an armed and intoxicated man located at the home threatening to kill his wife and others in the area.

As BCSO deputies arrived at the residence, Georgia State Patrol troopers and Georgia Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers also responded to assist.

Deputies and troopers approached Alderman, who was outside the home when they arrived. Alderman refused to comply with the law enforcement officers’ verbal commands and raised a long gun toward the deputies and troopers.

The GBI says Alderman then shot toward the law enforcement officers. Several troopers then shot toward Alderman, hitting him multiple times. Law enforcement officers provided life-saving efforts on scene.

Alderman was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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