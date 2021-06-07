GBI identifies man who shot Tift County deputy Friday

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man injured in the officer-involved shooting in Tift County Friday.

Early Friday morning, Tift County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by two men in the 1400 block of Tifton Eldorado Road, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

One of the men fired shots, hitting one of the deputies several times. Another deputy returned fire and hit that man, 40-year-old Justin Freeman, a North Carolina resident.

GBI said Freeman will be taken to Tift County Jail when he is released from the hospital.

The deputy that was hit has been released from the hospital, according to the GBI.

The second man was also taken into custody.

This is a developing story.