Tift County shootout leaves deputy, suspect in serious condition

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — A shootout in Tift County Friday morning left a Tift County Sheriff's Office deputy and a suspect in serious condition after both exchanged shots.

Early information shows that early Friday morning, Tift County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by two men in an Eldorado neighborhood located in the 1400 block of Tifton Eldorado Road, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to GBI officials, the men were reportedly knocking on multiple doors. Deputies located the men and tried to identify them.

During the incident, one of the men fired shots at a deputy, striking the deputy multiple times. Another deputy returned fire, hitting the man.

Both the injured deputy and injured man are in serious condition. The second man was taken into custody.

Tift County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Robert Owens and as of Saturday, they say he is out of surgery and is doing well.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.