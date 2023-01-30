GBI identifies man wanted in Cairo traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified 24-year-old Raymond Brown as the man that ran from officers during a traffic stop in Cairo on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Cairo Master Patrol Officer Clarence "CJ" Williams died Saturday due to suffering a medical emergency during a foot pursuit. Williams was assisting a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue before the subject fled the vehicle, causing the officers to pursue him.

According to GBI, Brown is 5 foot 11 tall and weighs 175 pounds. GBI says Brown is wanted on charges of Possession of Cocaine and two counts of Misdemeanor Obstruction of Officers.

GBI advises anyone with information regarding Brown's whereabouts to contact Cairo PD at 229-378-3096 or the GBI Region 9 office at 229-225-4090.