GBI arrests 2 men in shooting targeting Cairo city manager in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a June 9th shooting that targeted Cairo City Manager Booker Gainor in Grady County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Ja'Zavion Rayshad Deyounks, 19, of Pelham, and Todd Richard Gibbs, 28, of Cairo, each with one count of aggravated assault. Both were arrested July 30th and booked into the Grady County Jail. The Grady County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.

The report says on June 9th around 10:00 p.m., Gainor had been driving a utility terrain vehicle but was pulled over on the side of the road making a phone call on Aldredge Road off of Highway 188 in Grady County when a dark-colored sedan approached from behind him. Multiple shots were fired from the direction of the sedan. Gainor drove away on the UTV, escaping without injuries or damage to his vehicle.

The Grady County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the Grady County Sheriff's Office at 229-377-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online by clicking here.

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