GBI: AMBER Alert issued for two 6-week old boys

GEORIGA (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on Tuesday for two 6-week-old boys missing from the Savannah area.

It has been reported that Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers were abducted and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on the 1500 Block of East 36th Street.

The suspect and children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, identified as only Kathleen, is described as a Black female in her 30s with black hair in a weave style with brown eyes weighing approximately 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-351-3400 or call 911.