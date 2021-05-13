Gas stations still waiting days for fuel supply to return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Tallahassee, while some gas stations saw renewed supplies, others are still stuck waiting on their shipments.

"I just called the gas company. They said three days until we get a delivery," said Rohit Patel.

Patel runs the Sonoco on Blairstone Road. Since Tuesday, his pumps have been empty.

"Six hours for us to be totally out of gas," said Patel. "The same day we got the truck, 7,500 gallons, we sold the same day."

While most of the state receives fuel from the gulf coast, that's not exactly the case for Tallahassee. North Florida receives fuel from the Colonial Pipeline through South Georgia. Even still, AAA Public Affairs Director Matt Nasworthy said this panic at the pump could have been prevented.

"It was kind of the perfect storm in our panhandle where we do have the colonial pipeline supplying some of their gas and the pipeline on top of that has just caused for you know a lot of problems," said Nasworthy.

It's causing problems for drivers like Gabriel Lopez, who has been driving an hour a day to and from work hoping he has enough gas to make it.

"I see a lot of vehicles. Sometimes a gas station with no gas at all. So I was kind of worried because that's the way I come to work," said Lopez.

After two days of searching, he found relief. Although many stations are still left wondering when will they be able to fill back up. AAA hopes it could be as early as this weekend.

"We have some things coming for good now and people are starting to settle down hopefully the pipeline is," said Nasworthy.