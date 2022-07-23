Gadsden, Leon counties to benefit from federal funding

(WTXL) — U.S. Democratic Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) recently secured more than $18 million for community projects here in Florida's 5th congressional district, which includes portions of Leon County and all of Gadsden County.

The Gadsden county community can expect to see a new center for kids to enjoy.

It is part of more than $9 million expected to benefit the county.

H.R. 8294 bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday; meaning new things for Gadsden County that include a Teen Multipurpose Center.

This would be the first of its kind for children 11 to 18.

Gadsden County commissioner Ronterious Green says he's ready for the possibilities to bring resources to kids in his community.

"I'm more than certain that they'll e many activities that will take place within the center. I can see the possibility of not just having a recreational things but providing all types of other resources towards this maybe job readiness all types of seminars and trainings that can take place there," Green said.

Commissioner Green says this center will be a place for kids to grow academically and receive the guidance to succeed.

The center project is projected to cost $1.2 million.