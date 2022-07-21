WASHINGTON (WTXL) — Projects in Gadsden, Leon and Madison counties are set to receive funding from the United States government.

Florida Democratic Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced Thursday that nine projects in District 5 will receive part of more than $18.5 million of funding from the federal government via H.R. 8294.

The United States House of Representatives voted on the bill Wednesday.

“I am elated to secure this necessary funding for residents in my district,” Rep. Lawson said in a statement. “All of the projects included in the appropriations legislation strengthen the communities by investing in the livelihood of my constituents. I will always advocate for funding that is beneficial to the families in my area.”

According to a news release posted on Lawson’s congressional website:

$4 million for the Gretna Sewer Expansion (Gadsden County) project to expand sewer treatment capacity and commercial development in Gretna, Florida by constructing a new sewer transmission system along State Road 12 corridor, resulting in job creation in manufacturing, hospitality, and technology.

$3,943,971 for the Midway Septic to Sewer Project (Gadsden County) project to convert a large section of residential development from septic systems to a centralized sewer collection and treatment system. The project will serve approximately 128 homes and will reduce contaminates in the Wakulla Springs.

$1.2 million for the Teen Multipurpose Center (Gadsden County) project to acquire and rehabilitate a building for use by Gadsden County children ages 11 to 18 years. The Center will provide education and career programs, and teens will have the opportunity to gain experience in workplace readiness, college preparedness, scholarship assistance, and career exploration.

$1.6 million for the Veterans Memorial Drive (CR 59) Bridge Replacement (Leon County) project to replace a pipe-arch bridge, last reconstructed in 1955. This bridge is used for interstate commerce and hurricane evacuation. Failure of this bridge would hinder movement out of storm surge areas and result in an 18-mile detour.

$500,000 for the Tallahassee Community College Commercial Vehicle Driving (CDL) Program Expansion (Leon County) Project to renovating existing facility and purchase additional trucks to accommodate more classroom space and students during a trucker labor shortage.

$3 million to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend Impact Center and Capacity (Leon County) project to construct a new 20,000 square foot impact center and warehouse space. With the level of food insecurity expected to increase over the next decade additional capacity is needed to close the meal gap in our region.

$110,000 for the Emergency Repair to Wastewater Equipment in the City of Madison (Madison County) project to repair 1,000 linear feet of the wastewater utility approaching 80 years old underneath Range Avenue.

$3,452,972 for the City of Jacksonville Septic Tank Phase Out (Duval County) project to phase out failing septic tanks and connect residential homes to the city sewer system particularly in economically challenged areas, such as those near waterways.

$750,000 for the 8th Street Complete Streets Improvements (Duval County) project to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists from Myrtle Avenue to Main Street in Jacksonville, Fla.

According to the United States House of Representatives clerk's office, 220 Democrats voted for the bill, 207 Republicans voted against the bill and four Republican congresspeople - two from West Virginia, one from Tennessee and one from Missouri - did not vote on the bill.