Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman, Deborah Reed Trotter.

Trotter has not been seen or heard from since April 14, 2021, and there is concern for her welfare.

She is a dark complexion female 5’3" and weighs approximately 300 lbs. Trotter has shoulder-length hair as shown in the picture and she wears glasses. She drives a 2020 silver Chevrolet Silverado truck bearing possibly bearing FL tag # NTVY54.

If anyone has information leading to the location of Trotter please call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-627-9233.