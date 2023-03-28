Gadsden County Sheriff's Office organizes command post for missing Quincy man

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a command post has been organized to continue the extended search for a Quincy man who has been missing since March 20.

According to the sheriff's office, the command post is located at the Sawdust Park on Province Road.

Sheriff Young stated that although time has been lost due to late reporting, there is still hope and as a "Community of One", the sheriff's office will use all available resources to locate 64-year-old Ronnie Jordan.

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division’s Drone Unit and ATVs were brought out for the extensive search but had to be taken down due to inclement weather.

Volunteers have continued to search for Jordan, who was last seen March 20 around 12:30 p.m. near his home in Quincy. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and black slides.

Jordan has dementia and is partially blind.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said Ronnie Jordan of Quincy, Florida has been missing since Monday, March 20, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding Jordan's whereabouts should contact the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office at 850-627-9233.