Quincy man missing for six days

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Quincy man is still missing six days after he was last seen. Ronnie Jordan is 64-years-old, 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen last Monday around 12:30 p.m. near his home in Quincy wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and black slides. Jordan is partially blind and has dementia.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said Ronnie Jordan of Quincy, Florida has been missing since Monday, March 20, 2023.

Family and friends are organizing a search party Sunday afternoon. They plan to meet at Sawdust Park on Providence Road at 6 p.m. to start the search.

If you see him you should contact the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office at 850-627-9233.