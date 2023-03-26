Quincy man missing for six days

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Quincy man is still missing six days after he was last seen. Ronnie Jordan is 64-years-old, 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.
He was last seen last Monday around 12:30 p.m. near his home in Quincy wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and black slides. Jordan is partially blind and has dementia.
Family and friends are organizing a search party Sunday afternoon. They plan to meet at Sawdust Park on Providence Road at 6 p.m. to start the search.
If you see him you should contact the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office at 850-627-9233.