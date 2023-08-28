Gadsden County community helping loved ones, picking up sandbags ahead of Idalia

Gadsden County has Idalia sandbag pick-up locations across Quincy

Emergency Management urges the community to be prepared for Idalia by Monday night or early Tuesday morning at the latest and to have 96 hours worth of supplies

View video above for more information.

Gadsden County officials are urging community members to prepare now, before Idalia reaches Florida.

Pamela Reid, who lives in Quincy, said she has been through storms before and started preparing at the beginning of storm season by buying food, propane and other supplies.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," she said at a sandbag location on Monday. "Help out a loved one. Pick up some sandbags and help."

WTXL Pamela Reid

In 2018, Hurricane Michael impacted Gadsden County leaving county leaders on high alert for Idalia.

Gadsden County emergency managers are concerned about the possibility of power outages.

"With this intense heat for over the past month or so... we are asking those to prepare and make arrangements for that," Gadsden County Emergency Management Director Tashonda Whaley said.

If you need a sandbag, Gadsden County sandbag locations include:

Quincy Fire Department at Wards Lot

Post Plant Road

Edwin Clark Road

Midway behind the police department

"Preparation is critical," Bonnie Francis, of Quincy, said. Get what you think and know you'll need especially here in Florida."