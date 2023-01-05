Gadsden County Jail starts tablet program for inmates

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County inmates now have new technology that's helping them connect to their families plus more.

Gadsden county detention facility will now provide tablets. Those tablets will do more than just connect inmates to the outside world, rather give them the tools to prepare them for when they are released. They have access to tools like educational programs, and study aids for their GED. It also gives them the opportunity to prep upcoming court cases.

"I see it from the standpoint of helping inmates be more successful when they get out," said Col. Robert Barkley. "Because in here an idle mind--they got the opportunity to get a GED opportunity to study and when you do that and give them an incentive it helps them be more behavioral."

There are about 70 tablets available for inmates to use. The sheriff's office says they've already seen an improvement in morale since they launched the program last week.