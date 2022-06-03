Gadsden County head start Pre-K teaching parents financial literacy

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Nearly half of adults say money is negatively impacting their mental health.

A study by Bank Rate shows they're worried, anxious, overwhelmed and insecure as inflation and pandemic struggles collide.

Gadsden County Head Start Pre-K is helping parents with economic related stress.

On Saturday they’re hosting a free financial literacy program from parents.

"Parents loss their jobs," said Shannon Brown, who is the parent involvement coordinator for Gadsden County Head Start Pre-K. "They lost their income. They lost hope. So we want to reestablish the hope. We want to give them the information they need for long term."

The workshop will also include life and mental counseling. It’s free and no sign up is necessary.

"We’re hoping that this will be generational wealth for them," said Brown. "Planting the seed in the parents so they can plant the seed into their kids, and the next generation and the next generation to come."

This workshop is this Saturday, June 4th from 8:30AM to 12:30PM at George W. Monroe elementary school on King street in Quincy, Florida.

