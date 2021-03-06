Menu

Gadsden County deputies search for missing 16-year-old

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 12:13:04-05

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: Kaylee Underwood has been found and is safe.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is seeking any information on the location of a missing 16-year-old, Kaylee Underwood.

She was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Quail Ridge in Havana, according to deputies.

Underwood was last seen wearing dark jeans, a maroon shirt, with gray/black Nike shoes.

McCants is about 5'6" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has long dark red hair with some freckles.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 627-9233.

