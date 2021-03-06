Gadsden County deputies search for missing 16-year-old

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: Kaylee Underwood has been found and is safe.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is seeking any information on the location of a missing 16-year-old, Kaylee Underwood.

She was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Quail Ridge in Havana, according to deputies.

Underwood was last seen wearing dark jeans, a maroon shirt, with gray/black Nike shoes.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 627-9233.