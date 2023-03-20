Service for Monticello man killed in Thomasville set for Monday

(WTXL) — A service for a Monticello man who was killed in ThomasvilleWednesday will be held Monday, March 20.

Kenneth Ray Kennedy, 66, died Wednesday due to a vehicle crashing into a Walmart store in Thomasville, killing him and injuring others. His family thanked Thomasville Police Department, Thomasville Walmart staff and others for the care and compassion given to them.

Kennedy, who was born May 15 in 1956, grew up in Chester, South Carolina. He retired after 25 years as a 1SG in the U.S. Army with the Bravo Co 1st Battalion 4th Aviation Regiment "Gamblers", according to his obituary.

The South Carolina native retired again after 17 years as a postal carrier in the U.S. Postal Service.

Kennedy was actively involved in Calvary Baptist Church in Monticello, Florida and was also an avid hunter and fisherman, his obituary stated.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Kennedy, daughter Katrina Reffitt, and grandchildren Ashley Reffitt and Nathan Reffitt, according to his obituary.

His service is set to take place at the Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday, March 20, at 1 p.m.