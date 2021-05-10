Funeral home holds service for families who have lost mothers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee funeral home has organized a special service, in honor of those who don't have their moms around for Mother's day.

The Young-Fulford funeral home says the idea came to them seeing families grieve on holidays.

They wanted to fill their days with happiness. Jackie Fulford said with so many more deaths this past year due to COVID-19, they wanted to extend support.

"We know a lot of mothers that have gone through these things," said Jackie Fulford. "A lot of times in this past year, especially during the pandemic, people haven't been able to grieve properly when they lose someone and so we know a lot of folks are alone and they could use something to lift their day so we just had a good fun event."

The funeral home says they will be holding a similar event this Father's Day.