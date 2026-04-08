Funeral arrangements announced for TPD officer who passed away during an off-duty boating accident

CRAWFORDVILLE, FL — A memorial service will be held for Tallahassee Police Officer Michael “Cody” Allen Terranova, who died on April 3rd during an off-duty boating accident in Wakulla County.

The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at 3Y Ranch in Crawfordville.

According to the obituary, the family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Florida Public Safety Institute. A police academy scholarship will be established in Terranova’s honor to support a basic recruit.

Terranova, 41, was a Wakulla County native and Wakulla High School graduate. He earned a degree in psychology from Florida State University before beginning his law enforcement career with the Tallahassee Police Department in 2007.

Terranova is survived by his loving wife, Ciera, and their two beloved fur children, Casper and Gus, along with many extended family and friends.

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