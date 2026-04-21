FSU's "Art in STEM" exhibition shows the beauty of science

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Students at Florida State University are proving science can be a work of art.

The 12th annual "Art in STEM" exhibition opens Tuesday at the Dirac Science Library. It features 30 pieces of art created by students.

The creators use microscopes, cameras, and paint to reveal the hidden beauty of their research.

Metadata specialist Dianna Bradley says this event helps people connect with complex topics in a new way.

"All of our feedback forms have been, 'I love this. I love seeing the combination of art and science.' They love to see how science can be a beautiful thing and can be appreciated as a beautiful thing," Bradley said.

Tuesday's opening reception runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neighbors can also vote on their favorite pieces and see a digital exhibition online.

The artwork will stay on display through the summer.

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