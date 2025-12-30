FSU student injured in Social Seminole complex fire dies over a month after incident, per family member

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Florida State student injured in the Social Seminole Apartment fire has died, according to his brother. According to the GoFundMe set up for 27-year-old Preet Harsoda, he passed away from his injuries on Monday, December 28th. The page says Harsoda had burns on 65-70% of his body.

The organizer behind the page said,

"He faced his injuries with remarkable courage and strength, and his medical team did everything they could to care for him."

The fire broke out on Wednesday, November 19th, just before 10:30 p.m. The fire injured several people and displaced over 70 people, with more than half of them being FSU students.

WTXL ABC 27 reached out to both the Tallahassee Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office for an update on the investigation into the fire. We're waiting to hear back.

