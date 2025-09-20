UPDATE: FSU, Kent State resumes play after weather delay

UPDATE: 5:42 P.M. 9/20/25

Play resumes after a short weather delay during the Florida State and Kent State football game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

According to FSU Football X account, players returned to the field with a five-minute warm-up around 5:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

The matchup between Kent State and Florida State is under a weather delay at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The weather delay began after 4:50 p.m. due to lightning in the area.

Fans in the stands were asked to get to safe areas. Players headed to the locker room in the second quarter with 2:29 left to go.

FSU leads 35-7. According to the FSU Football account on X, the weather delay will serve as halftime, and the second quarter will wrap up after the delay.

