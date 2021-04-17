FSU holds first weekend of in-person Spring graduations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University is holding in-person graduations for the first time since the Fall 2019 semester, with this weekend being the first of two weekends that will play host to celebrating the Spring 2021 graduating class.

The traditional commencement ceremony is long gone, replaced in favor of more COVID-19 preventative guidelines. Seats are 6-feet apart, the stage has Plexiglas barriers and social distancing markers are around the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

In total there will be five commencement ceremonies completed by Sunday evening.

If you are not able to join in the celebrations in person this weekend, FSU has set up a live stream so you will not miss a thing, which can be accessed by clicking here.

The specific dates and times for each college or department are as followed:

Saturday, April 17 — 9:00 a.m.

Arts and Sciences: Computer Science and Psychology



Saturday, April 17 — 2:00 p.m.

Arts and Sciences: Biological Science; Chemistry and Biochemistry; College STEM Teaching; Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science; Mathematics; Physics; Scientific Computing; Statistics



Saturday, April 17 — 7:00 p.m.

Arts and Sciences: Anthropology; Classics; English; History; Humanities; Modern Languages & Linguistics; Philosophy; Religion; Women’s Studies

College of Music: All Academic Departments/Programs



Sunday, April 18 — 2:00 p.m.

College of Nursing; College of Education; College of Applied Studies: All Academic Departments/Programs



Sunday, April 18 — 7:00 p.m.

Dedman College of Hospitality; Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship; College of Fine Arts; College of Medicine (undergraduates and Doctor of Philosophy students only): All Academic Departments/Programs

The second set of graduation ceremonies will take place on April 24 and 25, with an additional weekend of graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 to make up for the canceled ceremonies due to COVID-19 will take place the weekend of May 22 and 23.