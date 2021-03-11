Florida State announces rescheduled Class of 2020 in-person graduation dates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University President John Thrasher announced Wednesday the dates for the rescheduled in-person Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies.

In a letter to 2020 graduates, Thrasher said the dates for the in-person graduation ceremonies will be the weekend of May 22 and 23.

"I know it was disappointing that we were not able to hold in-person commencement over the past year, and we have been waiting for the right time to honor you with a proper ceremony," wrote Thrasher.

Ceremonies will be held in the Donald L. Tucker Center, with graduates being allowed to bring four guests each.

Masks will be required for all graduates and guests, the letter said.

The number of ceremonies held will depend upon how many 2020 graduates are interested in participating.

Once the amount of graduates is determined, Thrasher said specific dates and times for ceremonies will be released.

Interested 2020 graduates must RSVP by April 2, and can do so by clicking here.

Spring 2021 graduation plans were announced on Feb. 25 by President Thrasher in a similar letter.