FSU beats BC 31-24 to make interim coach Rick Stockstill a winner in 1st game

BOSTON (AP) — Amari Thomas ran for two touchdowns, his second an 11-yarder to put Florida State ahead late in the fourth quarter, and the Seminoles beat Boston College 31-24 on Saturday to make interim coach Rick Stockstill a winner in his first game.

Ashton Daniels completed 15-of-26 passes for 178 yards with an interception for Florida State (4-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won on the road for the first time since Nov. 25, 2023.

Mason McKenzie hit 15 of 27 for 166 and two TDs and a pick for BC (4-5, 2-4).

With it tied at 24-all, the Seminoles marched 90 yards in 14 plays, with Thomas breaking to the outside for the go-ahead score with 2:29 left.

“This was emotional for me today,” said a teary-eyed Stockstill, 68, who was one of legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden's first QB's. "I guess I wanted it as much for our players in there as I did for my former teammates and all our other players that came before us. It was special, it's emotional.

“I poured my heart and soul into this place as a player and I was going to do that for these next couple of months here,” he said.

McKenzie was shaken up and left midway into the third quarter, but returned the next series and capped off a crazy trick play when everyone on offense spun around in a circle before they lined up in a spread formation, snapped it and he tossed an underhanded pass for a two-yard TD to Javarius Green that pushed BC ahead 24-21.

“It was just a play in our game plan that we thought would be good for these guys,” BC coach Bill O'Brien said.

Gabe Panikowski’s 22-yard field goal tied it.

Playing its first game since firing coach Mike Norvell after six-plus seasons, Florida State erased a 17-7 second-quarter deficit by putting up two TDs in the final six minutes of the half. Thomas’ 20-yard TD run down the right sideline sliced the gap to three points.

Panikowski had a one-yard scoring run on a fake field goal with 51 seconds left, pushing Florida State in front 21-17.

“It's something that we've been working on for a little while now,” said Panikowski of the fake named “Silver Silver” that they added to the play chart this week.

Coming off the most lopsided loss in the two-plus year tenure under O’Brien last week at Duke, the Eagles scored on the game’s opening drive with Bo MacCormack III going in for a 6-yard TD run en route to a 10-0 lead.

Seminoles center Bradyn Welch-Joiner was carted off with what appeared to be an inflatable cast on his right foot/ankle.

What a play

Trailing 17-14, the Seminoles lined up for what looked like a chip-shot, 20-yard field goal, but holder Carter Jula flipped a perfect lateral over his shoulder to Panikowski, who caught it in stride and scored.

“Herb Hand, our offensive line coach, put it in. We didn't have it previously,” Stockstill said. “I've got coach Bowden blood in me. He ran a trick play or two himself.

"Maybe he's smiling down on me right now,” Stockstill said of the late coach, who died in 2021.

The takeaway

Florida State: How things have changed for the Seminoles since they took No. 1 Miami to double OT in a loss on Oct. 17. New coach coming, new AD and looking to revive what was once a power. But, as tough as its been, they can still become bowl eligible.

Boston College: The path to bowl eligibility became a lot tougher with games against Miami and Notre Dame left in their final three.

Up next

Florida State: At Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Boston College: At No. 11 Notre Dame next Saturday.