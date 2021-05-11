From ground to gas tank: How gasoline gets to Florida drivers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline might be troubling for Florida drivers concerned about gas prices and supply, but the impact on the Sunshine State is actually minimal.

Gasoline comes from oil, which is pumped from an oil field.

Refineries then turn it into products like gas, diesel fuel and heating oil.

Florida doesn't have an oil refinery, which means drivers typically pay more to get gas to the state.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said most of it comes from the Gulf Coast, along with refineries in the Caribbean.

Almost all of it arrives via ships and barges at major Florida ports in Tampa, Jacksonville, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral. The Port of Palm Beach is also a destination, though to a much lesser degree.

The gas is then held in storage tanks at the ports until tanker trucks deliver it to gas stations throughout the state.