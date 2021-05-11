Watch
LIST: Gas stations with gas in Big Bend, south Georgia

Posted at 10:19 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 10:28:02-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're experiencing increasing gas prices and decreasing gas supply in the Big Bend area and south Georgia after the hack of the pipeline in Alpharetta.

ABC 27 is compiling a list of gas stations we and our viewers have found that still have a supply!

*The list is constantly changing and may not reflect the most recent information, such as a gas station supply running out.

Tuesday, 10 a.m.

  • Chevron on Capital Circle NW by the Wafflehouse
  • Sunstop on Capital Circle NW, only had 87
  • Island Stop on Capital Circle NW, and the
  • Gas station across from Walmart on Tennessee St.
  • McKenzie Market on Capital Circle NE, has 87 and diesel.
  • CK MART on Woodville Hwy

