LIST: Gas stations with gas in Big Bend, south Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're experiencing increasing gas prices and decreasing gas supply in the Big Bend area and south Georgia after the hack of the pipeline in Alpharetta.
ABC 27 is compiling a list of gas stations we and our viewers have found that still have a supply!
*The list is constantly changing and may not reflect the most recent information, such as a gas station supply running out.
Tuesday, 10 a.m.
- Chevron on Capital Circle NW by the Wafflehouse
- Sunstop on Capital Circle NW, only had 87
- Island Stop on Capital Circle NW, and the
- Gas station across from Walmart on Tennessee St.
- McKenzie Market on Capital Circle NE, has 87 and diesel.
- CK MART on Woodville Hwy
