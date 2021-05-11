LIST: Gas stations with gas in Big Bend, south Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're experiencing increasing gas prices and decreasing gas supply in the Big Bend area and south Georgia after the hack of the pipeline in Alpharetta.

ABC 27 is compiling a list of gas stations we and our viewers have found that still have a supply!

*The list is constantly changing and may not reflect the most recent information, such as a gas station supply running out.

Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Chevron on Capital Circle NW by the Wafflehouse

Sunstop on Capital Circle NW, only had 87

Island Stop on Capital Circle NW, and the

Gas station across from Walmart on Tennessee St.

McKenzie Market on Capital Circle NE, has 87 and diesel.

CK MART on Woodville Hwy

