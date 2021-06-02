Fried makes 6-figure update to 2018 finance report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried amended her 2018 financial disclosure form filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics for the second time four days before announcing she entered the 2022 race for governor.

On May 28, 2021, Fried amended the amount of income she received from Igniting Florida to $351,480. In 2018 the form had no reference to Igniting Florida.

Fried first amended the form on January 30, 2020, adding Igniting Florida as a source of income in 2018 and listed Igniting Florida as a consulting business, of which she was the sole owner.

The forms lists San Felasco Nursery in Gainesville, Florida as the major source of income for Igniting Florida. In 2018 Businesswire reported that Harvest Health purchased San Felasco Nurseries for $65 million.

The price was comprised of $34 million in cash, $29.65 million in multiple voting stock, valued at $390 per share, and $1.96 million in the assumption of debt.

Forms filed by Fried in 2019 show holdings in Ignite Holdings LLC, Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc. worth $190,260.00.