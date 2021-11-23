Freeze Warning in effect for South Georgia, Frost Advisory for the Big Bend on Wednesday morning

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Freeze Warning will go into effect from 1:00 AM until 8:00 AM on Wednesday morning for all South Georgia counties. Temperatures will likely fall at or below 32 degrees.

A Frost Advisory will go into effect from 1:00 AM until 8:00 AM on Wednesday morning for all Big Bend counties, except for Franklin County and the immediate coastline. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid 30's.

Bundle up and stay warm! Bring outdoor plants inside as these temperatures can kill sensitive vegetation.

There will also be cold weather shelters available for tonight. The full list can be found here.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.