Free movie tickets for OneBlood donators

OneBlood is offering free movie tickets to those interested in donating blood at one of their select donation drives, including Thomasville and Tallahassee.

According to OneBlood, donators will receive two free movie tickets, a free OneBlood long-sleeve shirt and a wellness checkup, which includes blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Local OneBlood donation drives offering the promotion include:

Thomasville



Gateway Cinema, located at 15023 South US Highway 19

Saturday, Jan. 7, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Tallahassee



Regal Cinemas at Governor's Square, located at 1501 Governor's Square Blvd

Sunday, Jan. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CMX Cinemas Fallschase

Sunday, Jan. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Those interested in donating blood must have an ID and must be at least 16 years old. Parental permission is needed for those 16 years of age.

For more information regarding which OneBlood drives are offering the promotion, visit OneBlood.org.

