Free dentistry day at Bradfordville dental care

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — An estimated 76.5 million Americans don’t have dental insurance. When someone can't afford regular cleanings, they put off preventative care and eventually end up with a more expensive problem.

For those who either don’t have insurance or can’t afford dental care there’s a free option for you this weekend.

Bradfordville Dental Care is doing free extractions this Saturday, September 10th. Their doors open at 8AM and the plan is to provide this free service for 50-people. As a kid Dr. Hiran Master says his family made volunteering and giving back a priority. He did a similar program like this in Jacksonville and decided that it would be a good idea to bring to Tallahassee.

“Monday mornings especially there’s people from the ER (emergency room) who come in from over the weekend,” said Dr. Master. “The ER can’t do much but give them antibiotics and pain killers. We just want to provide them with a service that they need and really can’t afford it right now.”

The goal is for Bradfordville Dental Care to make this an annual event. They tell ABC27 next year their goal is to offer this free service for 100 people.

The Bradfordville Dental Care office is located at 3715 Old Bradfordville Rd, Tallahassee, FL.

