Franklin County Sheriff's Office continuing to collect donations for the Cooper family

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WTXL) — In addition to monetary donations, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has also received donated items for the Cooper families new home which has yet to be purchased.

The department opened a room to collect things to help the Cooper family. It's filled with pots, pans, clothes and other home items.

Some of those items were sold last week at a yard sale, where four thousand dollars were raised for the family.

Sheriff AJ Smith said that they appreciate the support as they try to help the family find a new home when they're ready to rebuild.

"We have a very caring and giving community," said Smith. "Its shown ever since I've been Sheriff. Whether its been the Eastpoint fires, we raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy new homes for people, whether it was Hurricane Michael, we've done stuff all over the country to help people, and it just comes back. When you do for others, it comes back."

In all the sheriff's office is hoping to raise at least $120,000 to help the Coopers with their new home.