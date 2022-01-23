Franklin County community helping family after fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A community is rallying behind a family affected by the loss of two children.

On Friday morning around 1:00 a.m. the home of the cooper family caught on fire from a possible heating lamp for puppies, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said on Saturday that Lilly and Alexis Sloan were the two girls that were killed in the fire.

Now, places like Kelley Funeral Home in Apalachicola are pitching in and holding free funeral services for the girls.

"It's absolutely heartwarming but it's not a shock to me. The community as a whole has always been good about helping when there's families in need," said Chala Parish of the Kelley Funeral Home.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will be dedicating a room specifically for donations to the family, and will be coordinating within the next few days to figure out what exactly the Cooper family needs.

"Which of course is everything because they're going to be starting from scratch," said Sheriff A.J. Smith. "I mean they need a home, they need furnishings for a home, they need all of those kinds of things."

The Sheriff also says that a construction company in Eastpoint has reached out to help clean up the property when the family is ready.

"The Sheriff's office personnel that responded there, I mean they're all taking it really hard as well, so keep all of those folks in your prayers, and of course the family and all of the folks that know the Coopers," said Sheriff Smith.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced that there will be a prayer vigil at Hope Park on Sunday at 4 PM in Eastpoint.