Franklin County Schools to close Thursday for inclement weather

Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 13:33:02-04

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Franklin County Schools have announced that due to incoming bad weather, schools will be canceled on Thursday.

"Te safety of our students and staff remain at the forefront of all decisions," FCS wrote in a Facebook post. "We encourage our families to follow guidance from our local emergency management and check local news stations for updates."

FCS said that they do not anticipate the weather to cause interruptions of school on Friday and will continue to update parents through their callout system and Facebook.

